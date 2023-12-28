Film industry could learn a lot from Vijayakanth: Producer K T Kunjumon

Producer K T Kunjumon, who shared a close bond with the late actor-politician Vijayakanth, recalled how the latter was a bold man with a great personality. He said people in the film industry could learn a lot from Captain, as the late actor was popularly called.

“Vijayakanth was a kind man who never forgot his roots. He always helped the poor and was very cooperative with the producers of his films. Sometimes he would work for far less remuneration. There was a lot we all could learn from him,” said the 'Gentleman' producer.

He also expressed regret about not working with the actor during that latter's golden days. “Several years ago, I was approached to do a film starring Vijayakanth. However, due to certain circumstances, I could not go ahead with the project,” said the Chennai-based producer.

He added that Vijayakanth supported several upcoming talents. “He could sense a good story. He would give the opportunity to upcoming directors. He tasted success that way,” Kunjumon said. “Rajinikanth is a superstar. Kamal Haasan is India's 'Ulaganayakan'. Vijayakanth was also a superstar in his own right. He delivered more hits than Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Many of his films were money spinners,” he said.

Kunjumon said no one among the Tamil superstars today could be compared with Vijayakanth as a politician. “He stood up against the likes of Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi, even at a time when Shivaji Ganesan could not make a mark in politics. He went on to become the leader of the opposition. That is no small feat,” he added.