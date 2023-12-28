Actor and politician Vijayakanth who passed away in Chennai after a bout of illness was a true action star who did not use a body double to perform a stunt scene in the super hit 1994 film 'Sethupathi IPS'. The producer of the firm AVM productions Aruna Guhan revealed this intriguing detail on the occasion of the film's 28th anniversary last year.

The producer had shared a series of photos of the stunt scene on Instagram. The stunt was performed during the climax of the movie. In the scene, Vijayakanth who played a police officer had to climb up the clock tower to detonate a bomb. Apparently, the actor did not use a rope to perform the stunt.

“On popular request, some trivia and a working still from Sethupathi IPS, 1994. In this scene, terrorists had planted a bomb in the clock tower of this building where Ministers gathered for a meeting and Vijayakanth sir was to climb the clock tower and stop the clock to diffuse the bomb. There was no rope-technique used, where a rope is tied around the actor's waist to lift him in the air. Thatha has spoken of how Vijayakanth sir took several risks and worked so hard to execute scenes and fights without a stunt double and sure enough, it had audiences at the edge of their seats,” Aruna Guhan wrote.

This revelation surprised fans of the actor who assumed that the scene was shot using a body double. The movie, which went on to become a blockbuster, also featured Meena, M N Nambiar, Srividya, among others.