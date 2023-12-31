Nani starrer 'Hi Nanna' locks its OTT release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 31, 2023 12:33 PM IST
Hi Nanna posters. Photo: IMDb

After a successful stint at the box office, the Mrunal Thakur and Nani-starrer 'Hi Nanna' is gearing up for its digital debut on a streaming platform. Set to premiere on Netflix, the film is scheduled to be available for streaming starting January 4.
Netflix India took to Instagram to share the exciting news, stating, "Love is in the air, and so is our excitement. Join @nameisnani and @mrunalthakur in their journey of finding love in Hi Nanna".

A family entertainer penned and directed by Shouryuv, the movie hit theatres globally on December 7, 2023. Alongside Nani and Mrunal Thakur, the film also boasts the talents of Kiara Khanna and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.
As fans eagerly await the film's release across different regions, they can look forward to enjoying 'Hi Nanna' in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, catering to diverse audiences.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout