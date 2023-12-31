Is Mohanlal starrer 'Neru' strangely similar to the Hollywood movie 'Sketch Artist II'?

It's not uncommon for movies to draw inspiration from others, often a common practice that sometimes toes the line between influence and imitation. The spotlight is now on Mohanlal's film 'Neru,' directed by Jeethu Joseph, as it faces allegations of resembling the Hollywood movie 'Sketch Artist II: Hands That See,' starring Courteney Cox.

In 'Sketch Artist II,' the plot revolves around a serial rapist sparing a blind victim, Emmy, who later collaborates with a police sketch artist. Interestingly, 'Neru' follows a similar trajectory, featuring Anaswara Rajan as a blind sculptor who utilizes her heightened sense of touch to seek justice. The resemblances between the two films have not gone unnoticed by vigilant netizens.

This isn't the first time Jeethu Joseph's work has raised eyebrows for drawing inspiration from elsewhere. His blockbuster 'Drishyam' has been speculated to be influenced by the novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X,' although no official confirmation has emerged from the makers. The recurrence of such instances prompts the question of whether these are mere coincidences or indicative of a deliberate pattern, leaving the audience to make their own judgments.