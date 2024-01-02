Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil shine in 'Vettaiyan' sneak peek

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 02, 2024 03:02 PM IST Updated: January 02, 2024 03:41 PM IST
Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil. Photo: IMDb

Superstar Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil are presently engaged in the filming of director TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'. A recently leaked video on social media shows Rajinikanth and Fahadh addressing a group of people, accompanied by men in police uniforms standing behind them.

Earlier, an online emergence of a photo featuring Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil from the 'Vettaiyan' shooting spot had garnered attention. The film's team has remained immersed in the shooting process for the past several months.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, 'Vettaiyan' is an action-packed film produced by Lyca Productions. The star-studded cast includes Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan, each playing pivotal roles in this eagerly anticipated project.

