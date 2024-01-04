'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' clocks 6.3 million view hours in first week: Netflix

Mumbai: 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' featuring Ananya Pandey, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi clocked 6.3 million view hours in the first week of its release in Netflix. According to the streamer, the coming-of-digital-age drama, has also made it to the top 10 non-English films section on its platform after it premiered on December 26.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' revolves around three best friends as they navigate life while striving to balance their online identities with their true selves. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Describing the movie as his dream project, Singh said he wanted to tell a story which resonated with the generation he grew up with and it is extremely gratifying to see the audience reception.

"As the first story that I have penned down along with Zoya and Reema, this film will always be a special part of my journey ahead. I would like to thank Netflix for giving me a platform through which I could share my generation's experience of living in the digital age with entertainment lovers around the world as well as Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby for believing in me and my story," the director said in a statement.

Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar said Singh has proved his mettle as a debutant director. "The story is close to our hearts and we, along with Tiger Baby, wanted to give this generation a story to call their own. We thank the audience for giving 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' so much love and appreciation, it fills our hearts with pride and joy," they said in a joint statement.

Kagti and Zoya Akhtar expressed gratitude towards the audience who enjoyed the film. "We are super proud of the cast and crew of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', who put their all into this project, which has now become a global sensation. To all who watched the film, we thank you for giving us this positive response. Our film is streaming on Netflix, for all to cherish and bond over," the producers said.

"A film's true success is marked by its ability to move the viewers and we are humbled by the love coming our way for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', a film that truly captures today's zeitgeist. Creative collaborations such as these feel fulfilling when the film resonates so deeply with audiences across all ages..." added Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, director, original films, Netflix India.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' also stars Kalki Koechlin and Anya Singh with cameos by Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar and Sapan Verma.

(With PTI inputs)