From 'Kaathal' to 'Hi Nanna': New OTT releases this week

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

Kaathal- The Core (Malayalam)

Directed by Jeo Baby and written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, 'Kaathal: The Core' is an emotional drama that explores the story of Mathew Devassy, played by Mammootty. A retired bank manager, Mathew takes a bold step by entering the local panchayat elections as an independent candidate. The plot takes a poignant twist when Jyothika, portraying Mathew's wife Omana Mathew, stuns everyone by filing for divorce, revealing a revelation about Mathew's sexual orientation.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 4.

Conjuring Kannappan (Tamil)

Selvin Raj Xavier makes his directorial debut with the Tamil horror comedy film "'Kannappan', featuring Sathish, Regina Cassandra, Nassar, Anandaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh, and Redin Kingsley.

Streaming on Netflix from January 5.

Hi Nanna (Telugu)

Released worldwide on December 7, 2023, 'Hi Nanna,' a family-oriented film written and directed by Shouryuv, stars Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The plot revolves around the story of a loving father and his 6-year-old daughter, whose lives take a dramatic turn when the woman he adores decides to marry another.

Streaming on Netflix from January 4.

Tejas (Hindi)

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the 2023 action thriller 'Tejas', stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, supported by Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra. The film revolves around Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot embarking on a courageous rescue mission to save a hostage from terrorists in Pakistan.

Streaming on ZEE5 from January 5.

Fool Me Once (English)

Adapted from Harlan Coben's novel, 'Fool Me Once' is a compelling eight-part limited series. Michelle Keegan stars as Maya Stern, who grapples with the shocking murder of her husband, Joe. The story takes a riveting turn when she spots her supposedly deceased spouse on a nanny-cam. As Maya's niece and nephew delve into their mother's murder, a potential link between the two cases emerges. Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce, dealing with personal secrets, heads the homicide investigation, unveiling startling revelations for all involved.

Streaming on Netflix from January 1.

Perilloor Premium League (Malayalam)

Featuring Nikhila Vimal, Aju Varghese, and Sunny Wayne in prominent roles, the series is narrated through the eyes of Malavika (played by Nikhila Vimal), a young woman contesting a panchayat election in Perilloor. The storyline revolves around her interactions with the local people and the hurdles she faces along the way.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from January 5.