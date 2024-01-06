'Malaikottai Vaaliban' makers reject censorship claims

Producers of 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' have rejected news reports claiming that the Mohanlal-starrer has undergone censorship. Reports had emerged that the Malayalam and Hindi version of the film has already been censored and would have a run time of two hours and seven minutes.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said the producers of the movie have denied the claims and said that no version of the film has been censored till date. He also addded that the Malayalam version will be censored only close to the film's release on January 25 and the film is expected to have a run time of two hours and 37 minutes.

“Producers deny any version of the film has been censored! As of now only Malayalam version will be censored close to release. The run time is likely to be 2 hours 37 minutes! Release Jan 25,” wrote Sreedhar Pillai. 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is hit filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's first collaboration with Mohanlal. The period drama portrays the veteran actor as a wrestler from the pre-independence era.