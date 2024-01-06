Thala Ajith grabs fan's phone in Dubai, video sparks controversy

Superstars in today's era find themselves devoid of privacy, constantly pursued by paparazzi capturing their every move. In a recent incident in Dubai, Tamil superstar Ajith showcased the seriousness with which he values his privacy. A video capturing Ajith grabbing the phone of a fan who recorded him without permission and subsequently deleting the video has gained widespread attention on social media.

During the New Year celebration in Dubai, Ajith, accompanied by his family, became a subject of viral videos documenting their vacation on various social media platforms. Among these shared moments, the video capturing Ajith's protective stance towards his privacy garnered a mixed response from netizens.

Some criticized the actor's actions, deeming them arrogant for seizing someone's phone in such a manner. A user commented, 'How arrogant of him to grab someone's phone like that,' while another expressed, 'If taking a celebrity photo without their consent is wrong, then taking someone’s phone and going through their mobile is also wrong. You should ask them to show their gallery and delete it, Mr. Proud Celebrity.' However, others defended Ajith, suggesting that his actions were taken to safeguard his and his family's privacy.