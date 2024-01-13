Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh is all set to tie the knot with fiance Sreyas Mohan in a grand ceremony on January 17. The pre-wedding festivities began with a sangeeth ceremony, which was attended by Bhagya's close friends and family. The soon-to-be bride looked beautiful as she wore a green lehenga to the sangeeth ceremony.

Sreyas also looked perfect in a purple kurta, which he wore with white pants. Actors Vinduja Menon and Ahaana Krishna attended the function. Sangeeth ceremonies offer opportunities for families of the bride and groom to get together and celebrate prior to the wedding. Though a North Indian custom, the function is now prevalent among Malayalis too.

Bhagya's fiance Sreyas hails from Mavelikkara and is a businessman. Photo | Facebook

Bhagya's marriage will be held at the Guruvayur temple in Thrissur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the event. To accommodate the prime minister's arrival, temple authorities have modified the schedule of the other marriage ceremonies to be held on the same day. As per reports, 39 of the 65 marriage ceremonies will be held between 5 am and 6 am, while the remaining others will be solemnised after 9.30 am. The prime minister will attend Bhagya's wedding ceremony after darshan.

Sreyas hails from Mavelikkara and is a businessman. He is the son of Mohan and Sridevi. Bhagya is Suresh Gopi and Radhika Nair's elder daughter. She graduated from the UBC Sauder School of Business, British Columbia.