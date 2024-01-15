Mammootty was not the first choice to play Alexander in 'Ozler': Jayaram

Midhun Manuel Thomas's film, 'Abraham Ozler,' starring Jayaram, is currently enjoying success in theatres and receiving positive reviews from the audience. This film marks Jayaram's comeback to the Malayalam industry after a gap, adding a special significance to its reception. Moreover, Mammootty makes a cameo appearance in the movie, portraying the character Alexander.

During an interview with Johny Lukose in 'Nere Chovve,' Jayaram disclosed that Mammootty was not the initial choice for the role of Alexander in 'Ozler.' The team considered various actors, including Sathyaraj, Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj, along with several prominent names from the Kannada and Telugu industries. Jayaram revealed, "I told Sathyaraj the story, and he liked it very much. Even Suresh Gopi was considered for this role at a time."

The unexpected turn of events occurred when Midhun coincidentally met Mammootty, who expressed interest in the story and offered to play the role of Alexander. However, Midhun initially declined. Jayaram, upon learning about this, felt that Mammootty should indeed play the role and encouraged Midhun to approach him again. Mammootty agreed, and that's how he ultimately came on board for the movie, as shared by Jayaram.