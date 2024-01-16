Pedro Pascal playfully blames Kieran Culkin for his arm being in a sling at Emmy Awards

Pedro Pascal seized a moment of humour at the 2023 Emmy Awards to playfully address the curiosity surrounding his arm sling, which has been a noticeable accessory on the red carpets throughout the awards season. The Last of Us actor, set to announce the nominees for supporting actor in a drama series, took a lighthearted detour before diving into the nominations.

Jokingly, Pascal diverted the attention to himself, stating, “I’d like to take just a second and make this about me.” He then addressed the speculation about his arm, clarifying, “A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It’s actually my shoulder, and I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the [expletive] out of me.” The camera swiftly shifted to Culkin, who initially responded with a deadpan expression before joining Pascal and the audience in laughter.

This comedic interlude harks back to a memorable moment at the 2024 Golden Globes when Culkin, upon winning the award for Best Actor in a TV Drama, playfully told Pascal, who was also nominated, to “suck it.” The exchange adds a playful twist to Pascal's Emmy night revelation, creating a humorous connection between the two actors' friendly banter.