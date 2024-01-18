'Malaikottai Vaaliban' was not written exclusively for me: Mohanlal

Lijo Jose Pellisserry's Mohanlal-starrer 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is all set to hit theatres on January 25. There has been a lot of hype around the movie, which is touted to be one-of-its-kind in India. The movie, according to the filmmaker, does not stick to any genre but its making is in the lines of the Amar Chithra Katha tales.

During a press meet in Kochi on Thursday, Lijo Jose Pellissery said the film is timeless and can be placed in any time or space. “Also, the film does not stick to any particular genre. It is what you perceive,” he said.

Mohanlal, who was also present at the press meet, said 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' was not exclusively written for him, but he got involved with the project because of its different making. “ 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is a huge film created in a big canvas. There are several elements to the film that is relatable. It explores various emotions, including love and jealousy. Also, the songs, storytelling and costumes are all different, yet familiar,” he said.

As an actor, he feels completely satisfied with the film. “I am lucky to be getting to play several characters. What more can I ask. 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' was not written exclusively for me. Both me and Lijo have discussed several movies, but this is what I decided to do. We kept incorporating new techniques and styles as the shoot of the film progressed,” he said.

According to Mohanlal, 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is a film that needs to be explored in theatres. “I would say everyone should come to theatres to watch the movie. This is what we want. We spent one whole year in the work to ensure a great theatrical experience,” the superstar added.