Koodathayi case accused files petition against Netflix's 'Curry & Cyanide'

MS Mathew, the second accused in the Koodathayi case, has taken legal action by filing a petition against Netflix and several other online media entities. The petition alleges that these platforms are disseminating 'false' information related to the ongoing case.

Mathew contends that the Netflix docuseries 'Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case' is responsible for spreading misinformation while the trial proceedings are still in progress within the court. This legal move raises questions about the potential impact of media portrayal on an active legal case.

Scheduled for consideration on January 29, the Special Additional Sessions Court will review Mathew's petition. Simultaneously, the court will also assess the bail petition submitted on the same day by the prime accused, Jolly Joseph, and others involved in the serial murder case.

Directed by Christo Tomy, 'Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case' began streaming on December 22, 2023.