Lalettan fans ready? Mohanlal steals the show in 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' trailer

The much-anticipated trailer of 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' has finally arrived! Released by the makers on Thursday, the trailer offers a glimpse into director Lijo Jose Pellisery's upcoming period drama, featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. Mohanlal makes a thrilling late entry into the trailer, playing the ultimate saviour in a land torn apart by enemies and corrupt politics.

From the trailer, it's evident that the film explores the struggle for freedom against British occupation in a specific region. The opening scene is marked by a poignant voice declaring, ‘There is no ecstasy like that of victory. I was lost in mirth, unaware of the treachery hidden in the moment. When you get carried away, you become oblivious to treachery.’ The visuals unfold with Mohanlal in a restrained state, his hands bound in iron chains between two poles. The scenes vividly depict the British Army aggressively confronting innocent civilians with firearms, setting the stage for Mohanlal’s portrayal as the ultimate saviour of the land.

Adding to the excitement, another update about the movie surfaced on Thursday. 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' has received a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, and its runtime is confirmed to be 155 minutes.