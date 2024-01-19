My ex-partner constantly influenced my likes and dislikes: Samantha

Actor Samantha recently interacted with her fans on Instagram, delving into personal topics. In this candid exchange, she reflected on her journey of 'personal growth' and openly discussed a pivotal aspect of her life – the most 'significant mistake' she made. Samantha acknowledged that her choices had been influenced by her ex-partner, leading to a struggle to identify her genuine likes and dislikes. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya.

Expressing introspection, Samantha shared, "Perhaps the most significant mistake was my failure to understand my own likes and dislikes, as they were constantly influenced by the partner I had during that period." On a positive note, she highlighted a transformative moment in her life, stating, "On the other hand, my moment of immense personal growth occurred when I recognized that even during the most difficult times, there was a valuable lesson to be learned."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya dated for several years before exchanging vows in 2017. However, signs of trouble emerged when Samantha removed Chaitanya’s family name ‘Akkineni’ from her social media handles. Amid growing speculations and rumours, the couple eventually addressed the situation through a joint statement, confirming their separation. After nearly four years of marriage, Samantha and Chaitanya officially announced their split in 2021.