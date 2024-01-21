Nora Fatehi falls victim to deepfake video. 'This is not me,' she clarifies

Mumbai: Actor and singer Nora Fatehi has become the latest victim of deepfakes on the Internet. Recently, celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna and Sachin Tendulkar had fallen victim to such videos.

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram stories and raised alarm as she clarified that the woman in the video isn’t her. Nora shared the video of a clothing brand that used her deep fake. The video shows her lookalike promoting a fashion brand, aping everything from her mannerisms to the look and voice. The actress wrote: “Shocked!! This is not me!”

She also branded the video ‘fake’ in bold letters to make it clearer. The brand is yet to respond to her claims. The Indian entertainment world was rocked when a deep fake video of the ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ actress Rashmika Mandanna made its way to the Internet.

The video showed a woman, dressed in black, entering a lift. Her face was morphed and edited in a way that it resembled the actor. The main accused in the case related to Rashmika’s deepfake video was arrested by the Delhi Police in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

In the video, the face of a British-Indian influencer, Zara Patel, in a black workout dress, was edited and replaced with that of the Bollywood actor.

(With IANS inputs)