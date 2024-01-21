Rashmika Mandanna deepfake creator wanted to increase followers on Instagram: Police

Andhra Pradesh native Eemani Naveen who is accused of creating actor Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video claimed he had generated the content to increase followers on his fan page dedicated to the actor on Instagram. The Delhi Police, on Saturday, nabbed the accused from his home in Guntur.

Over two months ago, the accused had morphed British-Indian social media personality Zara Patel's face using artificial intelligence (AI) to resemble the actor. The video went viral on social media in November which showed a woman, dressed in a black workout onesie, stepping inside an elevator.

On November 10, the Delhi Police filed a FIR based on the complaint by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Meanwhile, actor Rashmika Mandanna has expressed gratitude towards Delhi Police after it arrested a B-Tech graduate from Andhra Pradesh in connection with a deepfake video of the 'Animal' star that was widely circulated on social media.

On Saturday, Mandanna shared a note on her official X page and tagged the handle of Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit. "Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO. Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me," the 27-year-old wrote.

"Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken!" Mandanna added in her post.