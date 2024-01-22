Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' release date unveiled. Know details here

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has locked its OTT release date. The film, which went on to gross nearly Rs 100 crore at the box office, will be available on a major OTT platform with an extended run time of eight minutes.

The film hit theatres on December 1 with a runtime of three hours and 21 minutes. However, now we hear, that the film will stream on Netflix for three hours and 29 minutes. As per reports, a crucial scene involving Rashmika Mandanna has been included in the OTT content.

The movie revolves around a father and son's troubled relationship. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deool, Tripti Dimrii and Anil Kapoor play prominent roles in the movie. Though the film was a massive success in theatres, many people criticised many scenes in the movie that glorifies misogyny.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's earlier work 'Arjun Reddy' was also a huge hit in theatres but was equally criticised for the toxic masculinity it promoted. Animal' will start streaming on Netflix from January 26.