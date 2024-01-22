Ram Temple consecration: Rima Kallingal, Parvathy share Constitution Preamble as mark of protest

Mollywood actors Rima Kallingal, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Divya Prabha among others shared a copy of the Constitution Preamble on their social media pages a few hours prior to the Ram Temple consecration, which took place in Ayodhya on Monday noon.

The artists shared the Preamble on their handles as a reminder of the secular, socialist and democratic values of the country that has been enshrined in the Constitution. Parvathy captioned it, 'Our India', while Rima wrote, 'Justice. Liberty. Equality. Fraternity.'

Director Aashiq Abu and actor Divya Prabha too shared the image on Instagram stories. The consecration of the Ram Temple was held in Ayodhya on Monday noon. The 'pran pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla – the childhood form of Lord Ram – was attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country and of various tribal communities and prominent personalities. The ceremony began at 12:20 pm and concluded at 1 pm. Following this, the Prime Minister addressed the gathering. A bevy of Bollywood stars arrived in Ayodhya for the function.