Alia's saree featuring Ramayana motifs takes internet by storm

Alia Bhatt graced the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple, elegantly clad in a sea-green saree with a captivating Ramayana-themed border. The intricate embroidery depicted images of Lord Ram and the sacred Ram Setu, infusing cultural richness into the occasion. Her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied her, donning a white dhoti and kurta paired with a matching shawl.

Alia's saree had a border which depicted the entire Ramayana through motifs. It had glimpses of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, and Ram Setu.

She had tied up her hair in a clean bun and accessorised the look with earrings. The outfit was completed with a matching purse.

The photo of Alia's saree went viral on the internet in no time, and the actress received love and appreciation for the same.

