I like his voice: Actress Swasika Vijay on her love story with Prem Jacob

Actress Swasika Vijay and model Prem Jacob are on the brink of tying the knot, and in a recent interview with Amrita TV, Swasika shared insights into their love story. Recounting the turn of events, she revealed that she took the initiative to propose to Prem during the filming of the Malayalam serial 'Manam Pole Mangalyam,' where their love story blossomed.

During the interview, Swasika disclosed, "I proposed to Prem. We were doing a romantic scene together, and I asked Prem, 'Shall we get married?'" Their love story had its roots on the sets of 'Manam Pole Mangalyam,' and Swasika was drawn to Prem's distinctive voice, expressing that she always desired a partner with a manly voice like his. Reflecting on the pivotal moment, she mentioned that she hesitated to confess her feelings again during the shoot but received a heartwarming message from Prem after the schedule, thanking her for coming into his life.

Swasika reminisced about the delightful and romantic days that followed, savouring the newfound connection. Prem described Swasika as remarkably expressive, expressing gratitude for her presence in his life.

The couple is all set to exchange vows on January 26 in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by a reception for family and friends on January 27 in Kochi.