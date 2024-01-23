Mohanlal faces online backlash for skipping Ram Mandir event

Super Mohanlal, gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has unfortunately become a target of online abuse. The trigger for this backlash is Mohanlal's absence at the consecration of the Ram Mandir. Right-wing workers expressed their dissatisfaction by commenting on a poster of 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' shared by Mohanlal.

Some comments included threats to boycott Mohanlal's movies, with a suggestion to replace him with Unni Mukundan. Another comment criticized certain superstars, implying a lack of backbone, and praised Unni Mukundan as a real hero who upholds the dignity of the Ram temple. Mohanlal, as per the OTT play, is presently focusing on promotional events in Kerala and Dubai for 'Malaikottai Vaaliban.'

While a section of people criticized Mohanlal for his absence, there were others who supported the actor, asserting that he made the right decision by not attending the ceremony. This support mainly came from individuals who do not endorse the Ram temple consecration. As of now, Mohanlal has not formally responded to any of these accusations, leaving us to anticipate whether he will address the issue.

Beyond Mohanlal's star power, the film boasts an impressive cast, including Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait Katha Nandi, and Manikandan R. Achari in pivotal roles. "Malaikottai Vaaliban" is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25.