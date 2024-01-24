Nithya Menen faces backlash for supporting Revathy's Ram temple post

Actress Revathy shared an emotional post on her Instagram account yesterday about the consecration of the Ram temple. She expressed, "Yesterday was an unforgettable day!!! I did not know there was this part of me that would feel the way it did when I saw Ram Lalla’s enticing face. Something stirred within me… It is strange that being born a Hindu we keep our beliefs to ourselves, try not to hurt other beliefs, we try to underplay… secular India is what we strongly feel and keep our religious beliefs personal.

This is how it should be for all. The homecoming of Shri Ram has indeed changed things for many… we said it aloud, maybe for the first time that we are ‘believers’!!! Jai Shri Ram." The post made headlines and became a topic of discussion among netizens, with many criticizing Revathy for the post.

Netizens quickly noticed actress Nithya Menen's comment on Revathy's post. Nithya agreed with what Revathy wrote and commented, "Very True." Netizens weren't kind to Nithya either, with one comment reading "don't stop with this comment. Go ahead and post as well, let everyone know that you're a sangh apologist." However, many came in support of Nithya, questioning what's wrong with her voicing her opinion. The exchange has generated a conversation on social media about celebrities openly sharing their beliefs and the varying reactions they receive.