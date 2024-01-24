Non-political and spiritual ceremony: Rajinikanth on Ram temple consecration

Superstar' Rajinikanth clarified on Tuesday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Lord Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was a spiritual event devoid of political undertones. Addressing the media at the Chennai airport, he emphasized his perspective, stating, 'As far as I'm concerned, Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony was a spiritual ceremony. For me, it's a non-political and spiritual ceremony'.

Rajinikanth addressed rumours regarding his seating arrangement during the ceremony, asserting that it was untrue that he was not allotted a seat in the front row and clarified that he did not request such a placement.

In response to questions about differing opinions, especially from political party leaders, the actor acknowledged diverse perspectives. He remarked, 'Everyone's perspective is different. It is not necessary that everyone's vision should be the same. Everyone sees differently. Considering the Pran Pratishtha ceremony as a political festival is their own opinion'.