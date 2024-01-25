Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces next movie 'Love and War' with Ranbir, Alia & Vicky

The much awaited Bollywood film 'Love and War', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has finalized its star cast, featuring the dynamic Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt alongside Vicky Kaushal. Scheduled for a Christmas 2025 theatrical release, this marks the second collaboration for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While Ranbir debuted in Bhansali's 'Saawariya,' Alia previously worked with him in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' Notably, this film marks Vicky Kaushal's first venture with the ace director.

The makers took to social media on Wednesday and made the announcement. The announcement creative has the signatures of Ranbir, Alia and Vicky.

Vicky also took to his Instagram to share the news with his followers. He wrote in the caption, “An eternal cinema dream has come true”.

With this, the filmmaker has pulled off a casting coup that has never been seen together before. The announcement comes almost 2 months after Ranbir’s ‘Animal’ and Vicky’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ clashed their swords at the box-office.

The two have earlier worked together in ‘Sanju’ and the streaming film ‘Love Per Square Foot’.

(With IANS inputs)