There is no competition between Vijay and me: Rajinikanth

During the audio launch of his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's latest movie 'Lal Salaam,' superstar Rajinikanth addressed recent speculations circulating about competition between him and Thalapathy Vijay. The actor clarified that the comparison involving an eagle and crow, which he mentioned during the event, was wrongly interpreted. There were rumours circulating about Vijay being referred to as the next 'Thalaivar' (a term associated with Rajinikanth).

Setting the record straight, Rajinikanth emphasized that he did not refer to Vijay in his analogy, and any comparisons between him and Vijay are not only unfounded but also hurtful. Expressing admiration for Vijay's growth as an actor, Rajinikanth revealed that Vijay is expected to enter politics soon. He emphasized his role as a well-wisher for Vijay and dismissed any notions of rivalry.

"The crow and eagle story was interpreted wrongly. Many social media sites claimed that I am against Vijay. That's very unfortunate. Vijay grew up in front of me. Many of the older films were shot at Vijay's home. Vijay has grown up to be a very successful actor, and I have heard that he is entering politics soon. I am his well-wisher. Please don't speculate that there is any sort of competition between us," stated Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film, 'Lal Salaam,' directed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth and presented by A Subaskaran, was initially slated for a Pongal release but has now been rescheduled to hit theatres on February 9.