Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Sophie Turner enjoys quality time with rumoured boyfriend; shares pics from ski-trip

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 01, 2024 12:22 PM IST
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Sophie Turner has been the subject of rumours regarding her romantic involvement with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson for a considerable time. While neither of them officially confirmed their relationship, recent developments suggest that the actress is now prepared to introduce her fans to Peregrine. In a recent Instagram post, Sophie shared a series of photos featuring Peregrine and their friends.

The backdrop to this revelation is Sophie's past marriage to pop star Joe Jonas, which ended in one of the most contentious legal battles last year. Amidst the divorce proceedings, Sophie has kept her personal life relatively private.

The photos shared by Sophie captured moments from a ski trip with Peregrine, Rupert Gorst, and Amadea Kimmins. The initial image was a group selfie where the actor sat next to her rumoured boyfriend. Subsequent pictures showcased solo shots of Sophie and captured other enjoyable moments with her friends. In a group photo, Peregrine had his arms around her as they posed in the snowy surroundings. Alongside the post, Sophie added a playful caption, saying, “Jägerbomb anyone?”—revealing a glimpse into their shared moments.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE