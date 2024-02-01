Blessy’s ‘Aadujeevitham’, which is one of the most anticipated movies of this year, has received a clean U/A certificate and will be screened in theatres with a run time of two hours and 53 minutes. The movie, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul, is based on celebrated author Benyamin’s 2008 novel of the same name. The movie will hit theatres on April 10.

Though the film received a clean certificate, it is still not clear whether the film will be allowed to be screened in the Gulf countries, since the book had been banned there. Blessy, in one of his recent interviews, said he was hopeful the film will receive the green signal in the Middle East .

The makers released the third poster of the movie, the other day. The poster was released by Dulquer Salmaan through his Instagram account. Prithviraj’s character Najeeb looks more relaxed in the third poster, which is seemingly from his early life before he leaves for Saudi Arabia. The other two posters, released by Prabhas and Ranveer Singh, respectively, featured Prithviraj wearing a gaunt, traumatized look on his face.

Hollywood actor and producer Jimmy Jean-Louis, Arab actors Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby also play prominent roles in the film, which was shot mostly in Jordan. Music maestro A R Rahman and celebrated sound designer Resul Pookkutty are also part of the movie, while Sunil K S has handled the cinematography. Sreekar Prasad is the film’s editor.