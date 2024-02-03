Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas forced to move out of their Los Angeles home: Reports

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly vacated their luxurious mansion, according to a recent report by Page Six. The decision to move stems from water damage issues in their opulent Los Angeles home, resulting in a mould infestation. This predicament has ignited a legal dispute that has been ongoing since May 2023.

Their expansive property, acquired in September 2019 for $20 million, features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theatre, an entertainment lounge, and a spa with a steam shower, among other amenities.

In response to the mould situation, Nick Jonas, accompanied by their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, has relocated to another residence. The timeline for their return remains uncertain. According to a source, the current residence is unoccupied and not being rented, leaving the family-of-three's plans for reoccupation unclear.