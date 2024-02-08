Censor Board directs 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' makers to reduce sex scene duration

The Censor Board has asked the makers of the upcoming Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' to reduce the length of a sex scene in the film. The duration will be brought down by nine seconds, which will slightly alter the length of the scene from 36 seconds to 27 seconds.

The Board has also directed the team to include an anti-smoking static message in one of the scenes. It also recommended to replace the word 'daru' with; drink' in the movie. The science fiction romantic comedy revolves around a relationship between a computer engineer (played by Shahid) and Kriti's character, a humanoid robot. The movie, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, will hit theatres on February 9.

The film's trailer has also generated a lot of hype prior to its release.‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. This is Kriti's first film after winning the National Award for her performance as a surrogate mother in 'Mimi'.