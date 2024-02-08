Divya Unni finally reacts to Kalabhavan Mani controversy. 'We shared a close bond.'

Actor Divya Unni, who has often faced cyberbullying for her alleged remarks against Kalabhavan Mani in the past, has finally opened up about the controversy. In a recent interview with an online channel, the actor dismissed the rumours and said it would be disrespectful to the late artist if she addressed the controversy now, after these many years.

For long, people, especially Kalabhavan Mani's fans had alleged that Divya Unni had insulted Kalabhavan Mani because of his dark skin and even refused to work with him in films. “Me and Kalabhavan chettan shared a strong bond and worked in several films together. To be honest, I don't know the source of those rumours. I don't believe I need to address these false rumours, especially since it would be one-sided now. It would also be disrespectful to Mani chettan to address these rumours after so long,” she said.

Divya Unni who has acted in movies like 'Kalyana Sowgandhikam', 'Aakasha Ganga', among others, was a prominent actor in the 1990s. She is also a professional dancer. In fact, she debuted as a lead actress in 'Kalyana Sowgandhikam', which also featured Kalabhavan Mani.