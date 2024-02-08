From 'Aparichithan' to 'The Priest': Three Mammootty horror movies to catch before 'Bramayugam'

Mammootty's upcoming film 'Bramayugam', directed by Rahul Sadasivan and hailed as a horror thriller, is scheduled to premiere in theatres next week. While Sadasivan is recognized for his work on 'Bhoothakaalam', Mammootty is no stranger to the horror genre. Here are three of his previous horror thrillers worth exploring before catching 'Bramayugam'.

Aparichithan

Sanjeev Sivan's 'Aparichithan' is the first Malayalam horror film to centre around the theme of the Ouija board. Despite its pioneering approach, the movie remains largely underrated, credited for introducing Ouija board horror to the Malayalam film industry. Following the escapades of college girls Meenu (Kavya Madhavan), Simi (Karthika), and Devi (Manya), who are fleeing after being caught cheating on an exam, the plot takes an ominous turn when they encounter wildlife photographer Raghuram (Mammootty), escalating their troubles.

Drona

In this Shaji Kailas film, Mammootty takes on a double role. The plot revolves around a realtor who is deceived into purchasing a haunted house by a vengeful adversary. Mysterious circumstances lead to his demise, prompting his brother, a tantric and Sanskrit professor, to delve into the investigation. Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews upon its release, 'Drona' might still be worth a watch for Mammootty fans.

The Priest

Directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, this Mammootty starrer film 'The Priest' emerged as the second highest-grossing film in the Malayalam industry in 2021. Mammootty plays the character of Fr. Carmen Benedict, a parapsychologist gifted with the ability to perceive ghosts. The storyline revolves around his collaboration with the police to probe a string of enigmatic suicides. However, as the investigation progresses, he uncovers a troubling truth with grave implications.