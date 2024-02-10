From 'Seven' to 'The Game': Unmissable thrillers for your weekend

As the weekend vibe takes hold, here are three gripping thriller films you won't want to miss.

The Talented Mr. Ripley

'The Talented Mr. Ripley' stands out as a visually stunning contemporary film, exploring the themes of appearance and reflection. The storyline follows Tom Ripley (Matt Damon), yearning for the carefree allure of 1950s Italy's azure waters and picturesque landscapes. Mesmerized by Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law) and his idyllic lifestyle, Tom is tasked by Dickie's father to bring the wayward playboy back to America. However, neither Dickie nor his girlfriend, Marge Sherwood (Gwyneth Paltrow), anticipate the perilous lengths to which Ripley will go to assimilate into their world.

The Game

'The Game' can be considered as a gem among the filmography of ace filmmaker David Fincher. Michael Douglas takes the lead role, playing a wealthy man who is also a control freak. Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas) is a prosperous banker who prefers solitude. However, his routine is disrupted when his estranged brother Conrad reappears on his birthday, presenting him with a peculiar gift: participation in a personalized, immersive game. Reluctantly, Nicholas agrees, initially viewing it as harmless entertainment.

Seven

'Seven', helmed by director David Fincher, undoubtedly earns its place among the finest thriller films ever made. As retiring police Detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) joins forces with newly transferred David Mills (Brad Pitt) for one last case, they unravel a series of intricate and grisly murders. Their investigation leads them to a chilling revelation: a serial killer (Kevin Spacey) is systematically targeting individuals he believes embody the seven deadly sins. Amidst the harrowing pursuit, Somerset forms a bond with Mills' wife, Tracy (Gwyneth Paltrow), who grapples with the fear of raising her unborn child in a city plagued by crime.