Makers of 'Aadujeevitham' release video offering glimpse of camaraderie amidst COVID-19 lockdown in Jordan

Blessy's 'The Goat Life - Aadujeevitham' stands as one of the most highly anticipated releases in the Malayalam film industry this year. Led by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie is an adaptation of Benyamin's best-selling novel of the same name. Filmed across various countries, the production faced an unexpected halt when the crew found themselves stranded in Jordan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recently released video offers an exclusive glimpse into their journey through Wadi Rum, Jordan, during the early days of the pandemic in March 2020. Amidst the desert backdrop, the visuals show the crew of the movie navigating through the challenges posed by the pandemic. Despite the isolation and uncertainty, the crew finds solace in camaraderie, engaging in games, celebrating festivals, and supporting each other.

In the video, director Blessy is seen talking about hardships faced during this period, stressing on the team's resilience and unity amidst adversity. Prithviraj Sukumaran's dedication to his role is evident as he discusses his significant body transformation, shedding nearly 30 kilos. Despite concerns about delays caused by his physical changes, Prithviraj's lighthearted approach lifts the spirits of the crew, jokingly suggesting they learn to milk camels as a means of adapting to the circumstances.

The video also features a video clip from actor Mohanlal, inspiring the crew to persevere through challenging times.