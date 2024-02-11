'Bramayugam' trailer released: Mammootty's menacing presence leaves audiences intrigued

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 11, 2024 10:15 AM IST
Mammootty in Bramayugam. Photo: X/Mammootty

The makers of Bramayugam have recently revealed a chilling black and white trailer of the highly anticipated movie, featuring Mammootty in the lead role. The trailer also features Arjun Ashokan, Amalda Liz, and Sidharth Bharathan.

Directed and written by Rahul Sadasivan, with dialogues penned by T. D. Ramakrishnan, Bramayugam promises to be a gripping cinematic experience. The collaboration between Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth, produced under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, underscores the depth and complexity of the project.

Sharing the announcement of the trailer launch on his official social media account, Mammootty wrote, “#Bramayugam Trailer is OUT NOW! [Link to Malayalam trailer].” This move amplifies the anticipation surrounding the film across various linguistic demographics.

In the trailer, Mammootty portrays a brooding, dark character, adding an air of mystery and tension to the story. Towards the end of the trailer, the words 'Ithu Karukkal', meaning 'these are the pawns', echo ominously, accompanied by a menacing laugh from Mammootty, hinting at the intricacies of the plot.
Bramayugam is set to hit the theatres on February 15.

