Fahadh Faasil to headline Bhavana Studios's sixth production 'Karate Chandran'

Fahadh Faasil, who was last seen in Mollywood in the Akhil Sathyan film 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' is all set to headline the Malayalam film 'Karate Chandran'. The movie, directed by Roy, is incidentally, bankrolled by the production house 'Bhavana Studios', partnered by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran.

Bhavana Studios had recently bankrolled the Naslen-Mamitha Baiju starrer 'Premalu', which is running successfully in theatres. Their other projects, include Kumbalangi Nights, Joji, Thankam, and Palthu Janwar.

Fahadh will play the titular character 'Karate Chandran' in the movie, which is scripted by noted writer S Hareesh and Vinoy Thomas. Though the makers have not revealed the genre of the film, there is a possibility that the film will be loaded with lots of fun and action.

“Bhavana Studios Production No 6 🥰 Fahadh Faasil In and As 'Karate Chandran' directed by Roy, written by S Hareesh and Vinoy Thomas. Stay tuned for more updates,” wrote the team on Instagram.

Fahadh is presently making his presence felt in South Indian movies. He was last seen in 'Dhoomam' and 'Maamannan'. In Telugu, he is part of the upcoming big-budget sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.