'Bramayugam' will be a big break in Arjun's career: Harisree Ashokan

Actor Harisree Ashokan, proud father of Arjun Ashokan, showered praise on his son's performance in 'Bramayugam'. He expressed his surprise and admiration for Arjun's portrayal, attributing Mammootty's discerning character choices to the film's success.

"This is definitely a defining moment in Arjun's career. The entire cast did a fantastic job. It's remarkable to create such an impactful movie with just a few actors. I couldn't be prouder of Arjun. His performance was exceptional, as was everyone else's," said Harisree Ashokan.

Recent reports indicate that 'Bramayugam' is receiving a warm reception not only from Malayali audiences but also from Tamil viewers. Mammootty's portrayal of Kodumon Potti, a seasoned tantrik, has garnered praise from both audiences for his bold choice of roles.

Filmed entirely in black and white, 'Bramayugam' crafts a suspenseful ambience, with shadows playing a significant role in every frame.