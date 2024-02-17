The Kerala Film Producers' Association and Film Distributors' Association have issued a joint statement saying it will not cooperate with theatres which fail to screen the films that are slated to release in the coming week.

The associations issued the statement after the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) threatened not to release Malayalam movies from February 22 (Thursday) in theatres based on allegations that producers continue to violate the OTT window-period norms set by them.

The producers association also confirmed that 'Manjummel Boys' bankrolled by Dream Big Films on behalf of Sree Gokulam Movies, slated for release on February 22, will be screened in theatres that have already entered in contract with them. They threatened not to cooperate further with those theatres, which violate the contract.

On Friday, the Exhibitors' Association decided not to screen new releases from next week. They also claimed that last minute cancellation of movies from charted theatres was also affecting their business.