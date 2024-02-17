Dulquer Salmaan 'showers love' on Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' post

Mammootty's latest film, 'Bramayugam', directed by Rahul Sadasivan, is enjoying significant success at the box office. Recently, Mammootty shared a picture of himself in his character 'Kodumon Potti', generating excitement among fans. Among those who reacted to his post was his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, who responded with kissing emojis. Dulquer also actively shared updates about 'Bramayugam' on his social media platforms.

'Bramayugam' revolves around the story of a tantrik named Kodumon Potti and the mysteries surrounding his 'mana'. Alongside Mammootty, the film features performances by Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz.

Arjun Ashokan portrays a 'paanan' who seeks refuge in a traditional Brahmin household, where he encounters Kodumon Potti and his assistant, played by Sidharth Bharathan. As the story unfolds, Arjun's character discovers that the situation is far from ordinary, leading to unforeseen twists.

Critics and audiences alike have responded positively to the film, praising its performances and storyline.