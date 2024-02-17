Suhani Bhatnagar who played young Babita Phogat in 'Dangal' passes away at 19

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 17, 2024 03:33 PM IST
Suhani gained critical acclaim for her role as the young Babita Phogat in 'Dangal'. Photos | X

Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played Babita Phogat's childhood in the critically-acclaimed movie 'Dangal' passed away in a hospital in Delhi. She was 19. The young actor's death has sent shockwaves across the industry.

Suhani gained critical acclaim for her role as the young Babita Phogat in 'Dangal', which was based on the life of the Phogat sisters who made it big in the wrestling world. Though Suhani stayed away from films after that, she had planned to make a comeback post her studies.

Though the exact cause of Suhani's death is unknown, reports suggest that Suhani was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for some time. There are also reports that suggest she was under treatment for side-effects caused by medication after her leg injury. The final rites will be held at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad.

