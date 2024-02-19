Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' emerges as blockbuster hit; weekend earnings skyrocket

Rahul Sadasivan's Mammootty starrer, 'Bramayugam', continues to dominate the box office, surpassing the Rs 31 crore mark within its first week of release. The film's success isn't limited to Kerala, as it garners widespread appreciation from audiences across Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi-speaking audiences as well. Mammootty Kampany also took to Twitter to declare the movie a blockbuster hit.

The weekend witnessed an overwhelming response to the movie in Kerala, where it amassed over Rs 12 crores in revenue alone. 'Bramayugam' garnered Rs 2.05 crores on its opening day, signaling a promising start. Despite being a non-commercial, the film's impressive box office figures indicate a warm reception from audiences.

Mammootty's portrayal of Kodumon Potti, a seasoned tantrik, has been particularly impressive, earning acclaim for his bold choice of roles. His performance adds depth to the film's narrative, resonating with both critics and audiences alike.