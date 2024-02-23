Tovino Thomas joins social media craze, leaves fans in splits

A recent social media trend has captured the attention of users, involving individuals making impulsive declarations about their actions if a celebrity interacts with their post. Embracing this trend, budding social media creator Thaha Hasoon uploaded a video announcing, "If Tovino Thomas comments on this video, then I'll start preparing for my exam." Much to his surprise, the Malayalam superstar actually responded to his post, advising him to "Go and study."

Tovino's witty comment resonated with his fans, who lauded him for his sense of humour. The comment quickly amassed over 1 lakh likes, showcasing the audience's appreciation for his playful interaction. Some users took the opportunity to add their own humorous twists, with one commenter jokingly suggesting that Tovino's comment saved Thaha from academic failure.

In the midst of the playful banter, one user humorously remarked, "You won't reply when we message you, but you comment on reels."