Man says he'll book tickets to India if Basil Joseph comments on his video, actor responds

The latest trend circulating on social media involves individuals requesting celebrities to comment on their posts, often in exchange for committing to certain actions. Recently, actor Tovino Thomas participated in this trend by commenting on a student's post, where the student promised to start studying if Tovino commented. Tovino's response was simple yet funny, stating, 'Go and study, son'.

Now, director-actor Basil Joseph has also embraced this trend. A man posted a video expressing his intention to book a flight if Basil Joseph commented, as it had been six years since he last did so. Basil joined the fun by replying, "Makane thirich varoo," meaning "come back son" in English. This comment sparked a significant response, accumulating over 2,00,000 comments.

Underneath the post, various comments poured in. One user remarked, "Look at the misfortune of some actors, some have to give food, some have to teach for exams, after all this do they have time to act or what." Another quirky user commented, "If Basil Joseph adopts me, I will quit engineering."