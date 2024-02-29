Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh confirm they are expecting a baby this September

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are all set to become parents soon. The couple announced the news through their social media handles on Thursday. Deepika shared an adorable poster regarding her pregnancy along with the expected date of the baby's arrival. As per the poster, the couple are expecting their baby in September.

Last week, rumours about Deepika's pregnancy had surfaced after she arrived at the BAFTA ceremony in London wearing a shimmering sari that concealed her midriff. Later, sources close to the couple had hinted that the actor was in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

Soon after the couple announced their pregnancy, people have been flooding the comments sections with congratulatory messages. Many people expressed their happiness on hearing the news. “Soo happy and surprised,” wrote netizens. Deepika, who was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Fighter' is among the top Bollywood actors who is also very active in the international film and fashion circuits. Last year, Deepika introduced the 'Naatu Naatu' song by M M Keeravani, which was performed at the Academy Awards in 2023.