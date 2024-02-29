Manjummel Boys meet 'Gunaa'. Team overjoyed as Kamal Haasan arranges meeting with them

'Manjummel Boys' director Chidambaram and the entire cast of the movie met Ulaganayakan Kamal Haasan in Chennai on Wednesday. The filmmaker had earlier said he wanted Kamal Haasan to share his opinion about the movie. 'Manjummel Boys', apart from being a survival thriller, is a proper tribute to Kamal Haasan and the 1991 movie 'Gunaa'.

“And here comes the climax of Manjummel Boys,” wrote Chidambaram as he posted a group photo of the team with Kamal Haasan. 'Manjummel Boys' opens with a famous dialogue by Kamal Haasan from 'Gunaa' and the hit song 'Kanmani Anbodu.' The movie was also set in the backdrop of the cave, which was named after the Kamal-Haasan starrer.

Actor Ganapathi also shared a couple of photos on Instagram | Photo (ganapathisp_official)

The movie is based on the real-life story of an Ernakulam-based gang who visited the Guna caves several years ago. Their grit and determination to save one of their gang members who fell into the cave, was the inspiration behind the movie. The film features Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, Ganapathi, Jean Paul Lal and Balu Varghese in prominent roles.