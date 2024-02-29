Tamil actor Vijay Muthu says he was denied opportunities in Kollywood, thanks 'Manjummel Boys' director

Tamil actor Vijay Muthu broke down during an interview recently and thanked 'Manjummel Boys' director Chidambaram for giving him a much-needed break. According to Vijay, he had sought opportunities from several Tamil directors but only received the break from Chidambaram.

“I had always wanted to act since I was 12 years old. For the past 32 years, I had been struggling, knocking on various doors in the Tamil film industry for an opportunity. However, a director from Kerala came and made that dream possible,” said Vijay who got emotional during a video interview given to Cineulagam, a Tamil Nadu-based entertainment news portal.

According to Vijay, actors like him get typecast and are given very few opportunities. “Why do we get typecast to play rowdy roles all the time, just because of our looks? Though I play a negative shade in Manjummel Boys, my character undergoes a transformation and plays a crucial role in the rescue operation. I am very grateful for this opportunity. I should thank the Manjummel Boys team for it,” he said.

Vijay plays a rude police officer in the movie who beats up the men who approach him for help. 'Manjummel Boys' is receiving a warm reception in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and is all set to be dubbed in Telugu.