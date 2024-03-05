Cameraman gets scared by Mammootty's performance; Kannur Squad making video released

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 05, 2024 05:06 PM IST
Stills from Kannur Squad making video. Photo: Youtube/Mammootty Kampany

Mammootty's 'Kannur Squad' made waves in Malayalam cinema with its strong storyline and powerful performances under the direction of Roby Varghese Raj. Recently, the film's makers revealed the making video of the movie, offering audiences an exclusive peek behind the curtain.

One of the standout moments in the video features a candid reaction from the cameraman, who for a second got scared by Mammootty's performance. Mammootty in the video is seen comforting him later on.
The making-of video also showcases the camaraderie and lighthearted moments shared by the cast and crew on set.

'Kannur Squad' delves into the intricate workings of a specialized task force within the Kerala Police, renowned for its unwavering dedication and tenacity. However, when faced with a daunting challenge that threatens their integrity, the squad must rally together to uphold their values and fulfil their mission.

