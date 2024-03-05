Seven suspects and a homicide. 'Murder Mubarak' promises to be a gripping whodunit. See trailer

Mumbai: 'Murder Mubarak' which revolves around seven suspects, one murder and a detective, is all set to hit theatres on March 15. The makers released a two minutes and 52 seconds trailer, which transports viewers into the heart of New Delhi’s high society, where a series of strange events disrupt the peace and tranquillity of an elite club. The film features Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor in lead roles. The trailer begins with Pankaj's voiceover, "The Royal Delhi club. Made of the British, for the British".

The visuals show Sara happily dancing in the club. "Now the Britishers have gone, and left behind members, who are more English than the British. Maybe even today nothing would have changed if that accident had not happened," said the voiceover.

As the glittering facade begins to crack, its members find themselves in a web of deception where loyalties are tested and the line between innocence and guilt becomes increasingly blurred. Navigating this maze of lies, love, and hidden agendas is Pankaj, portraying a relentless cop, Assistant Commission of Police Bhavani Singh, with his own odd tactics. He’s determined to expose the club members' darkest secrets in this funny and entertaining whodunnit."What happened at your club wasn't an accident, it was a murder," he said.

The video ends with a gory scene featuring Karisma, with blood all over her face. She can be seen shooting for a scene, and the director is heard saying, 'cut, cut, cut. Blood is too bloody pink, yaar.'