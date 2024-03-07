'Enjoy Enjaami' composer Santhosh Narayanan alleges indie music label of duping him and others

On the third anniversary of the indie Tamil song 'Enjoy Enjaami's' release, it finds itself embroiled in controversy once again. Santhosh Narayanan, the music composer and producer behind the track, marked the occasion on Instagram. However, his commemoration took a dull turn as he revealed a startling fact: despite the song's immense success, he, along with Arivu and Dhee, had not received any payment for their work.

In a video shared on Instagram, Santhosh expressed his frustration, stating that despite the song garnering over a billion streams, they hadn't seen a single penny in revenue. He said he was saddened by the lack of transparency surrounding the financial aspects of the song and disclosed that all three artists involved had received no compensation whatsoever.

Santhosh also accused the label, Maajja, of not only failing to compensate them but also of allegedly 'stealing' his YouTube channel. This revelation comes as a surprise, especially considering the promotion Maajja received from Oscar-winner AR Rahman in 2021. However, Rahman has since distanced himself from the label. Santhosh took to social media to clarify Rahman's involvement or lack thereof in the ongoing controversy. He wrote, "My dearest @arrahman sir has always been a pillar of support without any expectations through the entire Maajja fiasco and he is also a victim of many false promises and malice. Many indie artists including Arivu, Svdp, Dhee and many others including myself have also never been remitted our revenues in any form and have been bullied with emails. I understand that emotions are high and would urge you all to support the indie artists at this juncture.”